Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 6/24/20 - 3BR/2BA, 2 story home in Sugarmill Plantation. Two tory living room with vinyl flooring that extends into the kitchen and dining areas. Kitchen has stainless appliances and a view of the lake. Granite counters to be installed. Master is on main level with separate vanities and walk-in closet. Mud room with indoor laundry. 2 car garage. Close to Kings Bay Naval Base, convenient to I-95, shopping and schools.