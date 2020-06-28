All apartments in Snellville
971 Winding Down Way
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:54 PM

971 Winding Down Way

971 Winding Down Way · No Longer Available
Location

971 Winding Down Way, Snellville, GA 30017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The house that has it all! Brimming with gorgeous natural light, this home features gleaming hardwood floors, custom crown molding, and a warm neutral palette just waiting for your personal touch! Gather with family on a daily basis in the spacious kitchen boasting granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook with bay window. The master suite features dark hardwood floors and a HUGE walk-in closet, complete with custom built-in shelving and drawers. The sprawling backyard space comes with a full wooden privacy fence, so it's perfect for letting the kids and pets play freely as you keep a watchful eye from the walkout patio. Located in the top-rated Grayson School District. Schedule your showing today before this one slips through your fingers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Winding Down Way have any available units?
971 Winding Down Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 971 Winding Down Way have?
Some of 971 Winding Down Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Winding Down Way currently offering any rent specials?
971 Winding Down Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Winding Down Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 971 Winding Down Way is pet friendly.
Does 971 Winding Down Way offer parking?
No, 971 Winding Down Way does not offer parking.
Does 971 Winding Down Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 971 Winding Down Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Winding Down Way have a pool?
No, 971 Winding Down Way does not have a pool.
Does 971 Winding Down Way have accessible units?
No, 971 Winding Down Way does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Winding Down Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 Winding Down Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Winding Down Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Winding Down Way does not have units with air conditioning.
