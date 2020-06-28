971 Winding Down Way

Amenities
The house that has it all! Brimming with gorgeous natural light, this home features gleaming hardwood floors, custom crown molding, and a warm neutral palette just waiting for your personal touch! Gather with family on a daily basis in the spacious kitchen boasting granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook with bay window. The master suite features dark hardwood floors and a HUGE walk-in closet, complete with custom built-in shelving and drawers. The sprawling backyard space comes with a full wooden privacy fence, so it's perfect for letting the kids and pets play freely as you keep a watchful eye from the walkout patio. Located in the top-rated Grayson School District. Schedule your showing today before this one slips through your fingers!