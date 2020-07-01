2848 Creekwood Drive Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Snellville home is perfect for a new family! Nestled in a wooded setting the home features an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and a pretty backsplash, a cozy family room fireplace, wainscoting and built-in cabinetry, and a screened-in rear porch overlooking a fenced-in private backyard.



South Gwinnett High School

Grace Snell Middle School

Magill Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.