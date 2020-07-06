All apartments in Snellville
2688 Farmstead Court
2688 Farmstead Court

2688 Farmstead Court · No Longer Available
Location

2688 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA 30017

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Refreshing & Open 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Gwinnett County! - Get a Fresh New Start at this Beautiful Brick 3 Bedroom Home! With cute curb appeal on the outside, this lovely abode offers lots of light & an open floor plan on the inside. Other features include a Large kitchen with sleek appliances & island, Corner fireplace in living room, Beautiful master bedroom with en suite bath & massive walk-in closet, Attached garage, and Covered back patio! Situated in the lovely Hawthorne Farms neighborhood. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5709586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2688 Farmstead Court have any available units?
2688 Farmstead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 2688 Farmstead Court have?
Some of 2688 Farmstead Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2688 Farmstead Court currently offering any rent specials?
2688 Farmstead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2688 Farmstead Court pet-friendly?
No, 2688 Farmstead Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2688 Farmstead Court offer parking?
Yes, 2688 Farmstead Court offers parking.
Does 2688 Farmstead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2688 Farmstead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2688 Farmstead Court have a pool?
No, 2688 Farmstead Court does not have a pool.
Does 2688 Farmstead Court have accessible units?
No, 2688 Farmstead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2688 Farmstead Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2688 Farmstead Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2688 Farmstead Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2688 Farmstead Court has units with air conditioning.

