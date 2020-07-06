2688 Farmstead Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Refreshing & Open 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home in Gwinnett County! - Get a Fresh New Start at this Beautiful Brick 3 Bedroom Home! With cute curb appeal on the outside, this lovely abode offers lots of light & an open floor plan on the inside. Other features include a Large kitchen with sleek appliances & island, Corner fireplace in living room, Beautiful master bedroom with en suite bath & massive walk-in closet, Attached garage, and Covered back patio! Situated in the lovely Hawthorne Farms neighborhood. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5709586)