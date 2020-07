Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan pool table clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool table

THIS IS A CUTE 1 STORY RANCH HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. AWESOME SNELLVILLE LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING AND RIGHT OFF HIGHWAY 78! HOME SEATS IN A 1.25 ACRE LOT! HAS WOODEN FLOORS, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, CEILING FANS IN BEDROOMS, RECREATION ROOM WITH A POOL TABLE AND MORE! FENCED BACKYARD. HOME IS STILL OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.