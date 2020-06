Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

An Amazing Four Sided, 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home located in a quiet cul-de sac ! Ready for a great tenant. Spacious Family Room, Gorgeous Kitchen with Dark Cabinets through out. Great Guest Bedroom on the main connected to a Full Bath. Huge Secondary Bedrooms. Large Master with Sitting area with spa like on-suite. Great size front and back yard. Showings Start May 28th.