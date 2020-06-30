1819 Mornington Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Elegant Home In Sought After Brookwood School District - This home has it all: Expanded both in the front and the back plus a whole new addition added. Home features chefs kitchen and a cooks delight-with all upgraded appliances and beverage center. Spacious great room with fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors. Sun room and master suite added onto home. Master suite has trayed ceiling and french doors into master bath with large Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Gas Dryer included. Garage has added bonus space that is heated. Rear storage reserved. Gate access from rear yard. Pool membership available. Sorry, No Pets. Ready To View! WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Brookwood ES, Alton C. Crews MS, Brookwood HS



Directions:

124N from Snellville. Left on Oak Rd. Left on Mountain View Road. Left on Mornington Lane.



