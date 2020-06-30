All apartments in Snellville
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

1819 Mornington Ln

1819 Mornington Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Mornington Lane Southwest, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Elegant Home In Sought After Brookwood School District - This home has it all: Expanded both in the front and the back plus a whole new addition added. Home features chefs kitchen and a cooks delight-with all upgraded appliances and beverage center. Spacious great room with fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors. Sun room and master suite added onto home. Master suite has trayed ceiling and french doors into master bath with large Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Gas Dryer included. Garage has added bonus space that is heated. Rear storage reserved. Gate access from rear yard. Pool membership available. Sorry, No Pets. Ready To View! WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Brookwood ES, Alton C. Crews MS, Brookwood HS

Directions:
124N from Snellville. Left on Oak Rd. Left on Mountain View Road. Left on Mornington Lane.

(RLNE3533848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Mornington Ln have any available units?
1819 Mornington Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 1819 Mornington Ln have?
Some of 1819 Mornington Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Mornington Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Mornington Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Mornington Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Mornington Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 1819 Mornington Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Mornington Ln offers parking.
Does 1819 Mornington Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Mornington Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Mornington Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1819 Mornington Ln has a pool.
Does 1819 Mornington Ln have accessible units?
No, 1819 Mornington Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Mornington Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Mornington Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Mornington Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Mornington Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

