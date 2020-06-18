1760 Tuftstown Court.

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace. Kitchen with stainless appliances and beautiful cabinets. Formal dining room. Large owners suite w/sitting room. All BR's w/vaulted ceilings. Grayson school district. Near Scenic Hwy 124 shopping, dining, and entertainment district. Fenced in backyard. 2 car garage with opener

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.