Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:49 AM

1760 Tuftstown Court

1760 Tuffstown Court · (404) 948-3050
Location

1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA 30078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace. Kitchen with stainless appliances and beautiful cabinets. Formal dining room. Large owners suite w/sitting room. All BR's w/vaulted ceilings. Grayson school district. Near Scenic Hwy 124 shopping, dining, and entertainment district. Fenced in backyard. 2 car garage with opener
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1760 Tuftstown Court have any available units?
1760 Tuftstown Court has a unit available for $1,859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1760 Tuftstown Court have?
Some of 1760 Tuftstown Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Tuftstown Court currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Tuftstown Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Tuftstown Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Tuftstown Court is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Tuftstown Court offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Tuftstown Court does offer parking.
Does 1760 Tuftstown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Tuftstown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Tuftstown Court have a pool?
No, 1760 Tuftstown Court does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Tuftstown Court have accessible units?
No, 1760 Tuftstown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Tuftstown Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Tuftstown Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 Tuftstown Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 Tuftstown Court does not have units with air conditioning.

