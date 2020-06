Amenities

pet friendly conference room internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room internet access

Office space available in growing Senoia commercial area just off of GA 16! Convenient location by restaurants and just minutes from downtown Senoia, close to GA 85. Office comes with shared conference room and shared bathrooms. Electric, gas, water, WiFi, trash pick-up all provided.



Note: two offices are available in the building. If you rent both, you can get the two offices plus have the bathroom with shower all to yourself for a price of $900/mo!