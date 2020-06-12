/
2 bedroom apartments
138 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1192 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Scottdale
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Clarkston
27 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
28 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Avondale Estates
17 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Decatur Heights
10 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Greater Valley Brook
29 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
1 Unit Available
3162 Stratford Green Place
3162 Stratford Green Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1281 sqft
2BR/ 2BA Townhouse in the heart of Avondale Estates - 2 BD/ 2 BA, End Unit Townhouse - 1 Mile Walk to Historic Downtown Avondale Estates! Large, Open & Bright floor plan features Kitchen with Corian countertops, stained cabinetry, gas cooking, built
Glennwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
1 Unit Available
666 Stratford Green Way
666 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2364 Desmond Drive
2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave.
Clarkston
1 Unit Available
794 Glynn Oaks Drive
794 Glynn Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
2427 Lawrenceville Highway
2427 Lawrenceville Highway, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
832 sqft
Awesome location, convenient to everything! Recently renovated 2 bedrooms ground floor unit in Berkeley Square.
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
31 Sutton Place
31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1326 sqft
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level.
Results within 5 miles of Scottdale
13 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1250 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
