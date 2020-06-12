/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
106 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Scottdale, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1192 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Scottdale
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Clarkston
27 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
28 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Decatur Heights
10 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Greater Valley Brook
29 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
666 Stratford Green Way
666 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
31 Sutton Place
31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1326 sqft
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level.
Results within 5 miles of Scottdale
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
958 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Medlock Park
51 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
Woodland Hills
16 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1230 sqft
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
