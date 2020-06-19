766 McLendon Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Cottage featuring an inviting front porch overlooking a lovely pond. Warm entry foyer, wood floor throughout, grand living room with french door that opens to a marvelous deck, perfect for entertaining. Oversized windows offering an abundance of natural light. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space, and updated bathroom. Kitchen includes appliances, ample storage, lower level laundry room with extra storage. Circular driveway allows space for extra parking. Close to Downtown Atlanta, restaurants and shopping.