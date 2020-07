Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charm of old, but has been renovated to what new homes offer. Hardwood and tiled floors throughout this home. Look at the pictures and see what it offers. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools and Tobi Grant Park. Great back yard. Just move in! Square feet is more than tax record shows due to bath and bedroom improvement. Oversized patio Close to CDC, VA HOSPITAL, Emory, North DeKalb Mall expressways.