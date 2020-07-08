2980 Westbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Updated brick ranch home on a quiet street in Decatur featuring beautiful hardwoods & tile floors, fenced backyard, car-port converted to live-in space could be used as 4th bedroom or office, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances home features new plumbing and lighting fixtures and new HVAC. Minutes from Decatur, Emory, CDC.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.