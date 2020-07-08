All apartments in Scottdale
2980 Westbury Drive
2980 Westbury Drive

2980 Westbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2980 Westbury Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
THIS PROPERTY IS EXCLUSIVELY LISTED BY JILOT REAL ESTATE.

Updated brick ranch home on a quiet street in Decatur featuring beautiful hardwoods & tile floors, fenced backyard, car-port converted to live-in space could be used as 4th bedroom or office, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances home features new plumbing and lighting fixtures and new HVAC. Minutes from Decatur, Emory, CDC.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2980 Westbury Drive have any available units?
2980 Westbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 2980 Westbury Drive have?
Some of 2980 Westbury Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2980 Westbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2980 Westbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 Westbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2980 Westbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2980 Westbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2980 Westbury Drive offers parking.
Does 2980 Westbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2980 Westbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 Westbury Drive have a pool?
No, 2980 Westbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2980 Westbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 2980 Westbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 Westbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2980 Westbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2980 Westbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2980 Westbury Drive has units with air conditioning.

