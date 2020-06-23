All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 2965 Judylyn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
2965 Judylyn Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:06 AM

2965 Judylyn Drive

2965 Judylyn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Greater Valley Brook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2965 Judylyn Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this lovely, renovated mid-century home. The home features a renovated kitchen with island, stainless appliances including a new refrigerator, lots of counter space and stained cabinets. There are two living areas both open to the kitchen. The master bedroom is spacious with ensuite bath. There are three secondary bedrooms. The home has hardwood floors, fresh paint and new windows. The back yard is large and the home sits on a quiet street minutes from downtown Decatur w/ easy access to I-285, CDC and Emory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 Judylyn Drive have any available units?
2965 Judylyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 2965 Judylyn Drive have?
Some of 2965 Judylyn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2965 Judylyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2965 Judylyn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 Judylyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2965 Judylyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 2965 Judylyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2965 Judylyn Drive does offer parking.
Does 2965 Judylyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2965 Judylyn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 Judylyn Drive have a pool?
No, 2965 Judylyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2965 Judylyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2965 Judylyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 Judylyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2965 Judylyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2965 Judylyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2965 Judylyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College