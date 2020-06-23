2965 Judylyn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this lovely, renovated mid-century home. The home features a renovated kitchen with island, stainless appliances including a new refrigerator, lots of counter space and stained cabinets. There are two living areas both open to the kitchen. The master bedroom is spacious with ensuite bath. There are three secondary bedrooms. The home has hardwood floors, fresh paint and new windows. The back yard is large and the home sits on a quiet street minutes from downtown Decatur w/ easy access to I-285, CDC and Emory.