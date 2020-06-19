2813 Hollywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Renovated Ranch in Decatur - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a beautifully renovated ranch in Sargent Hills which provides easy access to Emory and CDC. It has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There are hardwoods throughout & stainless steel appliances & granite counters in the kitchen. All fixed appliances remain plus the washer, dryer & fridge remain as courtesy items. Other features include a 2 car carport, laundry room on the main level, a fenced rear yard and two rear patios. The owner will consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



