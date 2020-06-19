All apartments in Scottdale
Find more places like 2813 Hollywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottdale, GA
/
2813 Hollywood Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:10 PM

2813 Hollywood Drive

2813 Hollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottdale
See all
Greater Valley Brook
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2813 Hollywood Drive, Scottdale, GA 30033
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated Ranch in Decatur - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a beautifully renovated ranch in Sargent Hills which provides easy access to Emory and CDC. It has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There are hardwoods throughout & stainless steel appliances & granite counters in the kitchen. All fixed appliances remain plus the washer, dryer & fridge remain as courtesy items. Other features include a 2 car carport, laundry room on the main level, a fenced rear yard and two rear patios. The owner will consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4516207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
2813 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 2813 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 2813 Hollywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Hollywood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Hollywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Hollywood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2813 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 Hollywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2813 Hollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Hollywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Hollywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Hollywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Scottdale 1 BedroomsScottdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottdale Apartments with BalconyScottdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Scottdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA
Sugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Valley Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College