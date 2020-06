Amenities

Rocking Warehouse/Office, two loading docks and ample parking for up to 16 vehicles. 3 offices with a lobby, Full bath with shower, and a half bath, lots of shelfing and storage, Break room with sink, fridge, microwave. Awesome location just minutes from City of Decatur/Avondale Estates/Ponce De Leon and 285.