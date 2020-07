Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Come take a look at this beautiful renovated ranch style home. Both the property's exterior and interior are truly remarkable. The lovely manicured lawn will immediately gain your attention. The fresh paint, glazed hardwood floors, and jetted tub will take your breath away. The property is conveniently located to downtown Decatur, Emory CDC, and the VA Hospital. You do not want to pass this property by! Schedule showings at www.RentAtlantaNow.com