Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:22 AM

19 Cheap Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Chatham Parkway
57 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Paradise Park
24 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
1 Unit Available
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA
Studio
$650
688 sqft
This unit is ready for move-in. This upstairs office unit has a reception area, 3 offices, a storage room, and restroom. Key are in the office.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Abercorn Heights - Lamara Heights
1 Unit Available
2 E 67th Street
2 East 67th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 E 67th Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Live Oak
1 Unit Available
1526 East 37th Street
1526 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bed 1 bath upper level apartment near downtown. Centrally located 1/1 upstairs unit, close to the Truman, shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Dale Terrace - Olympus - Victory Square
1 Unit Available
1601 East 50th Street
1601 E 50th St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
350 sqft
Cute lower level 1 bed/1 bath carriage house apartment in midtown area. Electric, water, sewer and trash service included in rent. Pets require owner approval. Section 8 welcome. Application fee $60 to process background check.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Carver Heights
1 Unit Available
1301 Stiles Avenue
1301 Stiles Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
576 sqft
Recently renovated upper level 2 bed 1 bath apartment near downtown. New paint, flooring, and appliances. Must have credit score of at least 535, monthly income of 3 times rent, and no evictions. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Victory Manor - East Hill - Donwood
1 Unit Available
1808 East 39th Street
1808 East 39th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
630 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex, convenient location, easy access to the Truman Parkway. Lawn care included. Off-street parking available. Section 8 welcome.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
6803 Waters Ave Home B
6803 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$735
788 sqft
Two Bedroom Mobile Home Near Waters & Eisenhower - Two bedroom mobile home with breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and covered carport Water, trash, and lot rent included Gas and electric Security deposit equal to rent 6 month leases available Pets

1 of 3

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
917 Harmon Street
917 Harmon Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
2280 sqft
917 Harmon St. #A, lower unit. Huge 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment with bonus room / office. Hardwood floors throughout, front and back door, W/D included. Come take a look, this one will not last long.

1 of 7

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
Carver Heights
1 Unit Available
1005 Hearn St.
1005 Hearn Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
725 sqft
- 2 BR 1 Bath home with hardwood and tile floors. Stove and refrigerator supplied by landlord. Washer connection in kitchen. No central heating and air. Two window units provided as-is. Gas heater supplied by landlord. Nice size back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Savannah
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1115 sqft
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
527 US Highway 80 Highway
527 US Route 80, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
A professional building that is located in a high traffic area across Sunny Side Up and walking distance to Carey Hilliards.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
501 Buckhalter Road
501 Buckhalter Road, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 bath mobile home available for rent. Water included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Forest Lane
1 Oak Forest Lane, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath upper level apartment near Savannah State. Easy maintenance flooring with washer/dryer hookups in kitchen. Requirements are minimum credit score 535, monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount, and no prior evictions.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
244 Hinesville Unit B
244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
648 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location 2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks.
Results within 10 miles of Savannah
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
34 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$863
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 W Fifth Street
308 W 5th St, Rincon, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
797 sqft
308 W Fifth Street - Rincon, GA $750/mth - Adorable, updated unit in Rincon with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom! Tile flooring, family room, kitchen with new fridge and stove, laundry area, all electric. No pets! Please visit www.912rentals.

June 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Savannah rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Savannah rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,047 for a two-bedroom. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Savannah, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Savannah has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Savannah is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,047 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Savannah.
    • While rents in Savannah remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Savannah.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

