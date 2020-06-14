Apartment List
70 Apartments for rent in Rossville, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rossville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

1 of 41

312 S Mission Ridge Dr, Rossville, GA
1 Unit Available
312 S Mission Ridge Dr
Results within 1 mile of Rossville
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
3482 sqft
*We are providing private virtual showings on this home.
Results within 1 mile of Rossville

1 of 14

4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake.

1 of 7

3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
Verified

1 of 32

1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
41 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified

1 of 22

3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
East Ridge
6 Units Available
The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1244 sqft
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Verified

1 of 22

1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
$
Downtown Chattanooga
4 Units Available
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
Free Rent Until May! Limited Time on Select Units! The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 9

1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
East Ridge
3 Units Available
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
Verified

1 of 24

212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified

1 of 15

26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 13

721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Downtown Chattanooga
12 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
$
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
4 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified

1 of 21

805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Verified

1 of 19

203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.

1 of 47

104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
104 N Moore Rd
104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location.

1 of 46

3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Unit Available
3711 West Avenue
3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Like New Everything - Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms, a huge master bath and a living room. You will appreciate the beautiful newly renovated kitchen with beautiful counter.

1 of 9

305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
1 Unit Available
305 N Moore Road
305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and

1 of 9

202 North Howell Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
202 N Howell Ave.
202 North Howell Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1181 sqft
202 N Howell Ave. Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home - This one will catch your eyes at first glance. The beautiful hardwood flooring runs within the entire property.

1 of 1

St. Elmo
401 Ochs Hwy
St. Elmo
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 sqft
401 Ochs Hwy
401 Ochs Highway, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 sqft
Unique, older bungalow situated on hiking trail to top of Lookout Mt. Several amenities. Wooded, private lot on the hill, yet a couple blocks from the charming village. Huge deck and porches. Hardwood floors. Central heat and air. Electric.

1 of 27

825 Vine Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
4356 sqft
1 Unit Available
825 Vine St
825 Vine Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
4356 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in beautiful historical home a stones throw away from UTC campus. This 4,300 sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has original crown molding and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Bushtown - Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1000 South Beech Street
1000 South Beech Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1401 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Highland Park. The main living area and bedrooms have hardwood flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 30

130 Everglades Boulevard, Catoosa County, GA
1 Unit Available
130 Everglades Boulevard
130 Everglades Boulevard, Catoosa County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Rossville! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have vinyl flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.

1 of 45

1300 South Watkins Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1084 sqft
1 Unit Available
1300 S Watkins St
1300 South Watkins Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1084 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318738 to view more pictures of this property. Corner lot rental in Ridgedale! This crafstman/bungalow is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home.

1 of 9

2425 Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1422 sqft
1 Unit Available
2425 Chamberlain Ave
2425 Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1422 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318734 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 18

637 Battery Pl, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
1 Unit Available
637 Battery Pl Apt 7
637 Battery Pl, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo located in historic Battery Place right on the river and a short distance from the river walk! This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rossville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rossville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

