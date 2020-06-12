/
3 bedroom apartments
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rossville, GA
312 S Mission Ridge Dr
312 S Mission Ridge Dr, Rossville, GA
*We are providing private virtual showings on this home.
133 Hogan Road
133 Hogan Road, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Charming house in a quiet neighborhood. 3BR/2BA Cental HVAC Patio This property is offered at $1100/mo Criteria: Income 3x Rent No Current/Recent Evictions/Bankruptcies Preferred credit score of 700 or higher.
215 West Peachtree Street
215 W Peachtree St, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This duplex feels like a home, with a front and side yard, along with a concrete parking pad large enough for 4 vehicles. 3 bedrooms, a large full bathroom, a large laundry room and the open kitchen - living room floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Rossville
Cedar Hill
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake.
Cedar Hill
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1371 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
East Ridge
The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$915
1244 sqft
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1475 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Brainerd
104 N Moore Rd
104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location.
Amnicola - East Chattanooga
1605 N. Chamberlain Ave.
1605 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1232 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5772507)
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1021 Peachtree Street
1021 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN
1021 Peachtree Street Available 07/08/20 COMING in July! Great Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths near downtown for $1000 a month - Awesome Deal for a 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths close to downtown, bus stop, I-24, etc.
Downtown Chattanooga
909 Wall Street
909 Wall Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
Beautiful Home Next to Whitehall Park - Move In Special - *1/2 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements You don't want to miss this beautiful home directly facing Whiteside Park off MLK Blvd.
3711 West Avenue
3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Like New Everything - Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms, a huge master bath and a living room. You will appreciate the beautiful newly renovated kitchen with beautiful counter.
Woodmore - Dalewood
305 N Moore Road
305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and
St. Elmo
401 Ochs Hwy
401 Ochs Highway, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 sqft
Unique, older bungalow situated on hiking trail to top of Lookout Mt. Several amenities. Wooded, private lot on the hill, yet a couple blocks from the charming village. Huge deck and porches. Hardwood floors. Central heat and air. Electric.
Bushtown - Highland Park
2113 Cleveland Ave
2113 Cleveland Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1076 sqft
This spacious house is a gem of a home! Boasting hardwoods throughout, a seperate laundry room, and large bedrooms, it will not last long! Call us today 423-994-2036 or www.mtnviewpm.com for more details
Glenwood - Eastdale
2500 E 5th St
2500 East 5th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
This Chattanooga Charmer has been updated from top to bottom, new flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances, and a master bath addition with a walk-in closet. Three miles to Downtown and 8 miles to Hamilton Place makes this an ideal location.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
825 Vine St
825 Vine Street, Chattanooga, TN
Unique opportunity to live in beautiful historical home a stones throw away from UTC campus. This 4,300 sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has original crown molding and hardwood floors throughout.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
120 Douglas St
120 Douglas Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1576 sqft
*Welcome to Waterchase Condominiums* It doesn't get anymore convenient than this! Just Minutes from, UTC, Frazier, Hunter Museum, Bluff View Art District and steps out of your private back gate to the Tennessee Riverwalk.
Downtown Chattanooga
1416 Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2596 sqft
Fully furnished home and apartment for lease in the Historic Southside area of Chattanooga! The main house is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house that sleeps up to 9 people.
Glenwood - Eastdale
3006 Pope Drive
3006 Pope Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Bushtown - Highland Park
1707 Carson Avenue
1707 Carson Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1283 sqft
This home is spacious with many updates! Located only minutes to downtown and UTC! The home features beautiful wood laminate flooring, a large living room, a great kitchen, large spacious bedrooms.
130 Everglades Boulevard
130 Everglades Boulevard, Catoosa County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Rossville! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have vinyl flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street
1700 Foust Street, Chattanooga, TN
Up for rent is a 3500 Square foot flex space, with 1500 square feet of modern updated office space, with 12 ft high walls and exposed brick. There are currently 3 closed-door offices and a large receptionist office area.