76 Apartments for rent in East Ridge, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Ridge
6 Units Available
The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1244 sqft
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of East Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
7 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
104 N Moore Rd
104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
305 N Moore Road
305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
202 N Howell Ave.
202 North Howell Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1181 sqft
202 N Howell Ave. Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home - This one will catch your eyes at first glance. The beautiful hardwood flooring runs within the entire property.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
130 Everglades Boulevard
130 Everglades Boulevard, Catoosa County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Rossville! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have vinyl flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
1300 S Watkins St
1300 South Watkins Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1084 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318738 to view more pictures of this property. Corner lot rental in Ridgedale! This crafstman/bungalow is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
2425 Chamberlain Ave
2425 Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1422 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318734 to view more pictures of this property.
Results within 5 miles of East Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
41 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
17 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$819
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Chattanooga
4 Units Available
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
Free Rent Until May! Limited Time on Select Units! The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Downtown Chattanooga
12 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
4 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Last updated June 11 at 06:13pm
Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
8 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Ridge, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

