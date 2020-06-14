Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Collegedale, TN with hardwood floors

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
Results within 1 mile of Collegedale
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Collegedale
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
17 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$819
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 06:13pm
Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
8 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
1602 Morris Hill Rd
1602 Morris Hill Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Here's your opportunity to lease a peaceful, country home, located in the heart of E. Brainerd. The views are spectacular; from the front porch, you can watch the sun go down over Lookout Mountain.
Results within 10 miles of Collegedale
1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
26 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
190 Units Available
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1545 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
7 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
5 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$820
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
104 N Moore Rd
104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
305 N Moore Road
305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
202 N Howell Ave.
202 North Howell Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1181 sqft
202 N Howell Ave. Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home - This one will catch your eyes at first glance. The beautiful hardwood flooring runs within the entire property.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7021 Shirley Pond Rd
7021 Shirley Pond Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
3128 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan on Beautiful and Private 1 acre lot...

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
7615 Clearwater Rd
7615 Clearwater Road West, Middle Valley, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
This charming home has been completely updated! Beautiful hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, baths and basement floors, two beautiful bathrooms, a huge kitchen with granite countertops, three bedrooms plus two additional rooms in the basement and a
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Collegedale, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Collegedale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

