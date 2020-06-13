Apartment List
82 Apartments for rent in Rossville, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
101 Sunset Dr
101 Sunset Drive, Rossville, GA
Studio
$1,100
1528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh and clean one level living. 2 BR/1 BTH with all living areas on one level and no steps from parking.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
312 S Mission Ridge Dr
312 S Mission Ridge Dr, Rossville, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
3482 sqft
*We are providing private virtual showings on this home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
133 Hogan Road
133 Hogan Road, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Charming house in a quiet neighborhood. 3BR/2BA Cental HVAC Patio This property is offered at $1100/mo Criteria: Income 3x Rent No Current/Recent Evictions/Bankruptcies Preferred credit score of 700 or higher.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
215 West Peachtree Street
215 W Peachtree St, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This duplex feels like a home, with a front and side yard, along with a concrete parking pad large enough for 4 vehicles. 3 bedrooms, a large full bathroom, a large laundry room and the open kitchen - living room floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Rossville

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Downtown Chattanooga
21 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
42 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
East Ridge
3 Units Available
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Ridge
5 Units Available
The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1244 sqft
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1042 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Bushtown - Highland Park
268 Units Available
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
$
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
St. Elmo
1 Unit Available
401 Ochs Hwy
401 Ochs Highway, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 sqft
Unique, older bungalow situated on hiking trail to top of Lookout Mt. Several amenities. Wooded, private lot on the hill, yet a couple blocks from the charming village. Huge deck and porches. Hardwood floors. Central heat and air. Electric.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
915 S Seminole Dr
915 South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
Deposit is $500 Water is included with the complex and will be $50 extra per month on rent. Sewer charges will be $40 on top of the rent. This is not optional. We now offer a GREAT deal on internet at the complex.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Glenwood - Eastdale
1 Unit Available
2500 E 5th St
2500 East 5th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
This Chattanooga Charmer has been updated from top to bottom, new flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances, and a master bath addition with a walk-in closet. Three miles to Downtown and 8 miles to Hamilton Place makes this an ideal location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
863 Flynn St
863 Flynn Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1055 sqft
This unit is a MUST SEE! Ideally located for downtown professionals, medical professionals at nearby Erlanger or UTC students.This gem is designed to accommodate upscale tastes and provide the ultimate in privacy and security.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Bushtown - Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1000 South Beech Street
1000 South Beech Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1401 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Highland Park. The main living area and bedrooms have hardwood flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
510 Fortwood Place
510 Fortwood Place, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
Get it before everyone else! 1/2 off a months' rent at move-in!! This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Fortwood Historic District! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedroom.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
104 N Moore Rd
104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
1021 Peachtree Street
1021 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1312 sqft
1021 Peachtree Street Available 07/08/20 COMING in July! Great Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths near downtown for $1000 a month - Awesome Deal for a 4 bedroom, 1.5 baths close to downtown, bus stop, I-24, etc.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rossville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rossville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

