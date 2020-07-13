Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:38 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Rossville, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rossville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Cedar Hill
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.

1 Unit Available
7 Beaver Lane - 1
7 Beaver Lane, Fairview, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1427 sqft
Attention! Big 2 BR / 2.5 BA home with basement is up for rent! This home has been kept in pristine shape and is ready for a new resident. The kitchen has a ton of cabinet space for the chefs out there. You can also relax inside your enclosed porch.

1 Unit Available
814 Schmitt Rd
814 West Schmitt Road, Fairview, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1024 sqft
***HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS***This adorable little house is an older fellow that has recently had a makeover!The living room boasts hardwood floors and built in shelving between it and the formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
3 Units Available
East Ridge
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
2 Units Available
East Ridge
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1339 sqft
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
1 Unit Available
Glenwood - Eastdale
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
11 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
41 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
7 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
4 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
25 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
26 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
257 Units Available
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
1416 Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2596 sqft
Fully furnished home and apartment for lease in the Historic Southside area of Chattanooga! The main house is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house that sleeps up to 9 people.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Clemons Lofts
730 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1250 sqft
Simplify your life and stay a while at BODE Lofts.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
45 E Main St
45 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Live, work, and play in the popular Southside District. Large spaces to enjoy in this two bedroom, two bath condo. Washer and dryer included in the lease. Pets to be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit.

1 Unit Available
East Ridge
710 Brookfield Avenue
710 Brookfield Avenue, East Ridge, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4023 sqft
710 Brookfield Avenue Available 07/27/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in East Ridge with Tons of Space and Convenience to Downtown and Hamilton Place - Looking for a home with tons of space for your growing family? Then look no further than

1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
812 Fort Wood St
812 Fort Wood St, Chattanooga, TN
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Moc's View - Property Id: 287373 Location! Location! Location! Perfect for UTC students wanting to live off campus, yet close enough to walk to class.

1 Unit Available
3711 West Avenue
3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Like New Everything - Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms, a huge master bath and a living room. You will appreciate the beautiful newly renovated kitchen with beautiful counter.

1 Unit Available
East Ridge
915 S Seminole Dr
915 South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
Deposit is $500 Water is included with the complex and will be $50 extra per month on rent. Sewer charges will be $40 on top of the rent. This is not optional. We now offer a GREAT deal on internet at the complex.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
863 Flynn St 102
863 Flynn Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 102 Available 08/24/20 Urban Retreat - Property Id: 286852 All inclusive 12 month rental near UTC, Erlanger, Siskin and city center. 1 Bedroom downtown condo with designated off street parking. $1500.

1 Unit Available
East Ridge
5315 Marion Ave
5315 Marion Avenue, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
Newly Renovated! 2 BR/1 BA Bungalow in East Ridge with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Driveway - This Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in quiet area of East Ridge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rossville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rossville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

