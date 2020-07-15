Summit East Ridge

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Deposit or $150 Surety bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Risk Mitigation fee is $15, this is for those that opt out of getting their own renters insurance.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $10
restrictions: Restricted to approved Petscreening.com profile, per animal
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent, 30 total storage units available.