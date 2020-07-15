All apartments in East Ridge
Find more places like Summit East Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Ridge, TN
/
Summit East Ridge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

Summit East Ridge

Open Now until 5pm
3725 Fountain Ave · (423) 205-4965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Ridge
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN 37412
East Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-44 · Avail. Aug 7

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 03-25 · Avail. Sep 7

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 01-04 · Avail. Sep 5

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit East Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room. new lighted mailbox, additional outside light added, remodeled leasing office and added sidewalks and ramps.We are 15 mins from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Deposit or $150 Surety bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Risk Mitigation fee is $15, this is for those that opt out of getting their own renters insurance.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $10
restrictions: Restricted to approved Petscreening.com profile, per animal
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent, 30 total storage units available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit East Ridge have any available units?
Summit East Ridge has 3 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summit East Ridge have?
Some of Summit East Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit East Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Summit East Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit East Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit East Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Summit East Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Summit East Ridge offers parking.
Does Summit East Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit East Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit East Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Summit East Ridge has a pool.
Does Summit East Ridge have accessible units?
No, Summit East Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Summit East Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit East Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Summit East Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summit East Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Summit East Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Ridge 2 BedroomsEast Ridge 3 Bedrooms
East Ridge Apartments with ParkingEast Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
East Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNRed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAAthens, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity