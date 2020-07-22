5184 SE Parkside Dr Se

5184 Parkside Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094
Wake up to the sound of nature! *This very special 4 bedroom / 2 bath home* *features high ceilings*, *rich cedar accents* *a beautiful fireplace**and huge back deck* Put this on your "must see" list! *Rent to own*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
