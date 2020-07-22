All apartments in Rockdale County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

5184 SE Parkside Dr Se

5184 Parkside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5184 Parkside Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wake up to the sound of nature! *This very special 4 bedroom / 2 bath home* *features high ceilings*, *rich cedar accents* *a beautiful fireplace**and huge back deck* Put this on your "must see" list! *Rent to own*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se have any available units?
5184 SE Parkside Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
5184 SE Parkside Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se pet-friendly?
No, 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se offers parking.
Does 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se have a pool?
No, 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 5184 SE Parkside Dr Se does not have units with air conditioning.
