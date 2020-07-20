2464 Highway 20 SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

ALL NEW! Gorgeous interior with brand new oversized tiling gives a stunning, clean, & modern design. Fresh paint throughout entire inside & out. New tile, vanities and light fixtures. Formal, separated dining area gleaming with natural light. Beautiful outdoor spaces-Fenced-in backyard with a brand new deck & pergola overlooks the in-ground POOL in the backyard! Kitchen holds state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, combined with the classy gray tile flooring. Gas powered fireplace in the sun-lit living room. TONS of shops & restaurants nearby.