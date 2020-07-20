All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 2464 Highway 20 SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
2464 Highway 20 SE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

2464 Highway 20 SE

2464 Highway 20 SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2464 Highway 20 SE, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ALL NEW! Gorgeous interior with brand new oversized tiling gives a stunning, clean, & modern design. Fresh paint throughout entire inside & out. New tile, vanities and light fixtures. Formal, separated dining area gleaming with natural light. Beautiful outdoor spaces-Fenced-in backyard with a brand new deck & pergola overlooks the in-ground POOL in the backyard! Kitchen holds state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, combined with the classy gray tile flooring. Gas powered fireplace in the sun-lit living room. TONS of shops & restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 Highway 20 SE have any available units?
2464 Highway 20 SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 2464 Highway 20 SE have?
Some of 2464 Highway 20 SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 Highway 20 SE currently offering any rent specials?
2464 Highway 20 SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 Highway 20 SE pet-friendly?
No, 2464 Highway 20 SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 2464 Highway 20 SE offer parking?
Yes, 2464 Highway 20 SE offers parking.
Does 2464 Highway 20 SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 Highway 20 SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 Highway 20 SE have a pool?
Yes, 2464 Highway 20 SE has a pool.
Does 2464 Highway 20 SE have accessible units?
No, 2464 Highway 20 SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 Highway 20 SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2464 Highway 20 SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2464 Highway 20 SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2464 Highway 20 SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College