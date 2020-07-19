All apartments in Rockdale County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2113 Fairway Court SE

2113 Fairway Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Fairway Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex w/ 1 car garage will be available for move in on January 1, 2019.

We are pet friendly with a one time upfront pet fee of $300 as well as $20 monthly pet rent.
**TO QUALIFY** HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT. DEPOSIT DUE UPFRONT TO HOLD UNIT & FIRST MONTH'S RENT DUE AT MOVE-IN. CREDIT CHECK, CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, PRIOR EVICTION & LANDLORD DEBT CHECK. Properties go fast so if you prefer to apply online to pre-qualify first than visit our website by copying and pasting the following link: https://lunaresources.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Home.aspx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Fairway Court SE have any available units?
2113 Fairway Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 2113 Fairway Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Fairway Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Fairway Court SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Fairway Court SE is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Fairway Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Fairway Court SE offers parking.
Does 2113 Fairway Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Fairway Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Fairway Court SE have a pool?
No, 2113 Fairway Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Fairway Court SE have accessible units?
No, 2113 Fairway Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Fairway Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Fairway Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Fairway Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Fairway Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
