Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:21 PM

8307 Mountain Pass

8307 Mountain Pass · No Longer Available
Location

8307 Mountain Pass, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Spacious split level 3 BR 2 BA home just for you. Sunny living room with a cozy stone fireplace and carpet throughout. Open kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. One car garage and large, fenced-in level backyard perfect for your backyard entertaining. This is a home you do not want to miss! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Mundy's Mill High School
Middle School: Pointe South Middle School
Elementary school: Pointe South Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 Mountain Pass have any available units?
8307 Mountain Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 Mountain Pass have?
Some of 8307 Mountain Pass's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 Mountain Pass currently offering any rent specials?
8307 Mountain Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 Mountain Pass pet-friendly?
No, 8307 Mountain Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 8307 Mountain Pass offer parking?
Yes, 8307 Mountain Pass offers parking.
Does 8307 Mountain Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8307 Mountain Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 Mountain Pass have a pool?
No, 8307 Mountain Pass does not have a pool.
Does 8307 Mountain Pass have accessible units?
No, 8307 Mountain Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 Mountain Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 8307 Mountain Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
