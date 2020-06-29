8307 Mountain Pass

Amenities

***Available Now*** Spacious split level 3 BR 2 BA home just for you. Sunny living room with a cozy stone fireplace and carpet throughout. Open kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. One car garage and large, fenced-in level backyard perfect for your backyard entertaining. This is a home you do not want to miss! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Mundy's Mill High School

Middle School: Pointe South Middle School

Elementary school: Pointe South Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.