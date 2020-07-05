All apartments in Riverdale
7560 Taylor Road

7560 Taylor Road · No Longer Available
Location

7560 Taylor Road, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
$950 2 Bd / 1.5 Bath townhome in Riverdale with amenities(s)

Now Available!

Riverdale's best-kept secret. This home features two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It has a separate living room and a nice fence porch!! This beautiful townhouse is located off 138 Hwy and Taylor Rd. Nearby shopping centers and restaurants.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Elicia | LEO
Elicia@leoprimeproperties.com
404.218.0794 (TEXT)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7560 Taylor Road have any available units?
7560 Taylor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 7560 Taylor Road currently offering any rent specials?
7560 Taylor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7560 Taylor Road pet-friendly?
No, 7560 Taylor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 7560 Taylor Road offer parking?
No, 7560 Taylor Road does not offer parking.
Does 7560 Taylor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7560 Taylor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7560 Taylor Road have a pool?
No, 7560 Taylor Road does not have a pool.
Does 7560 Taylor Road have accessible units?
No, 7560 Taylor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7560 Taylor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7560 Taylor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7560 Taylor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7560 Taylor Road does not have units with air conditioning.

