7046 Brookview Creek

Amenities
Excellent TOTAL ELECTRIC 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with fireplace, electric stove, large closets, and wood floors on the main level. Community has a pool and tennis court. Minimum 2 year lease term. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants and churches of all faiths nearby.
***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM
Qualifications:
No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,295.00. ***
THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/20/2019!!!
***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY
PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO. at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***
***THERE IS A $35.00 LANDSCAPING FEE TO BE PAID MONTHLY AS ADDITIONAL RENT***
***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***
***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM
Gorgeous community in Riverdale!!
Wonderful community in Riverdale
1376 sqft 3/2.5
Total Electric