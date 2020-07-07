All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated January 7 2020

7046 Brookview Creek

7046 Brookview Creek · No Longer Available
Location

7046 Brookview Creek, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Excellent TOTAL ELECTRIC 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with fireplace, electric stove, large closets, and wood floors on the main level. Community has a pool and tennis court. Minimum 2 year lease term. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants and churches of all faiths nearby.

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

Qualifications:
No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,295.00. ***

THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/20/2019!!!

***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY
PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO. at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***

***THERE IS A $35.00 LANDSCAPING FEE TO BE PAID MONTHLY AS ADDITIONAL RENT***
***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM
Gorgeous community in Riverdale!!
Wonderful community in Riverdale
1376 sqft 3/2.5

Total Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7046 Brookview Creek have any available units?
7046 Brookview Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7046 Brookview Creek have?
Some of 7046 Brookview Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7046 Brookview Creek currently offering any rent specials?
7046 Brookview Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7046 Brookview Creek pet-friendly?
No, 7046 Brookview Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 7046 Brookview Creek offer parking?
No, 7046 Brookview Creek does not offer parking.
Does 7046 Brookview Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7046 Brookview Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7046 Brookview Creek have a pool?
Yes, 7046 Brookview Creek has a pool.
Does 7046 Brookview Creek have accessible units?
No, 7046 Brookview Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 7046 Brookview Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7046 Brookview Creek has units with dishwashers.

