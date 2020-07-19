All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6542 River Glen Dr

6542 River Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6542 River Glen Drive, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home in Riverdale! *Conveniently located near major roads and highways, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 River Glen Dr have any available units?
6542 River Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 6542 River Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6542 River Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 River Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6542 River Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
