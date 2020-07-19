Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 6542 River Glen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
6542 River Glen Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6542 River Glen Dr
6542 River Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6542 River Glen Drive, Riverdale, GA 30296
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home in Riverdale! *Conveniently located near major roads and highways, shopping, and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have any available units?
6542 River Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
Is 6542 River Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6542 River Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 River Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6542 River Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6542 River Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6542 River Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Similar Pages
Riverdale 1 Bedrooms
Riverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pools
Riverdale Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Covington, GA
Loganville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College