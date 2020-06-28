All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated September 5 2019 at 8:19 PM

6348 Ascot Lane

6348 Ascot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6348 Ascot Lane, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON!! Check out this dreamy home on Ascot Lane. It's been recently updated with new flooring and paint. The circular floor plan keeps traffic flow moving through the house. There's plenty of living space with the Living, Bedrooms and Bonus Rooms. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space and is right off the enclosed back porch where you will find a huge backyard and storage shed. We provide a Refrigerator and a Stove. A Dishwasher is already installed! Three roomy bedrooms, a bonus room and 2.5 baths complete this lovely home.

Interested in seeing this home? We offer self viewing, just click on the link to register and schedule your showing anytime between 7am and 7pm.

Nearby schools include Lewis Academy of Excellence, Scholars Academy School and Prime Care Learning Center Ii. Nearby coffee shops include Krispy Kreme Riverdale and CaPachino's Express. Nearby restaurants include Bamboo Panda, Jamaican Restaurant and Korean Restaurant.

We love PETS so plan to bring yours. We do charge a non refundable pet fee and the monthly rent goes up $25 per pet. There are no breed or size restrictions.

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent = your take home pay must be $3,894
6. All lease is 1 yr
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500

We currently do not except SEC8

Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant

Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,298, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,398, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 Ascot Lane have any available units?
6348 Ascot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6348 Ascot Lane have?
Some of 6348 Ascot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6348 Ascot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6348 Ascot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 Ascot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6348 Ascot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6348 Ascot Lane offer parking?
No, 6348 Ascot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6348 Ascot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6348 Ascot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 Ascot Lane have a pool?
No, 6348 Ascot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6348 Ascot Lane have accessible units?
No, 6348 Ascot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 Ascot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6348 Ascot Lane has units with dishwashers.
