6348 Ascot Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON!! Check out this dreamy home on Ascot Lane. It's been recently updated with new flooring and paint. The circular floor plan keeps traffic flow moving through the house. There's plenty of living space with the Living, Bedrooms and Bonus Rooms. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space and is right off the enclosed back porch where you will find a huge backyard and storage shed. We provide a Refrigerator and a Stove. A Dishwasher is already installed! Three roomy bedrooms, a bonus room and 2.5 baths complete this lovely home.



Interested in seeing this home? We offer self viewing, just click on the link to register and schedule your showing anytime between 7am and 7pm.



Nearby schools include Lewis Academy of Excellence, Scholars Academy School and Prime Care Learning Center Ii. Nearby coffee shops include Krispy Kreme Riverdale and CaPachino's Express. Nearby restaurants include Bamboo Panda, Jamaican Restaurant and Korean Restaurant.



We love PETS so plan to bring yours. We do charge a non refundable pet fee and the monthly rent goes up $25 per pet. There are no breed or size restrictions.



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent = your take home pay must be $3,894

6. All lease is 1 yr

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500



We currently do not except SEC8



Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant



Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,298, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,398, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.