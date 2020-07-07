All apartments in Riverdale
2341 Church St
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

2341 Church St

2341 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

2341 Church Street, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
Peaceful Living in this Renovated Ranch! No HOA, & Everything is NEW!! Huge..Master Suite Added on w/ Large Garden Tub w/ Separate Shower, Walk-In Master Closet,New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Deck for Entertaining in your Private wooded backyard. The home has a total of 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths, a Large Laundry Rm. Close to 19/41,Local Vegetable Market, Community Ctr. is in walking distance, Hampton is a charming town w/ many community events. No Pets, Non Smokers Only, 1yr Lease, Proof of Renter's Insurance before Move In, No evictions,bankruptcies,foreclosures in the last year,& NO prior evictions that have NOT been dissolved & PAID off...Proof will be needed. Application fee is $50 per adult/$75 for legally married Will be managed by SouthSide Realtors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Church St have any available units?
2341 Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Church St have?
Some of 2341 Church St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Church St pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 2341 Church St offer parking?
No, 2341 Church St does not offer parking.
Does 2341 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Church St have a pool?
No, 2341 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Church St have accessible units?
No, 2341 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Church St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Church St has units with dishwashers.

