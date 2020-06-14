20 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Richmond Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Scarlett Lane
308 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2107 sqft
308 Scarlett Lane Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the City of Richmond Hill - Close to both I-95 Exits - Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
32 Wild Heron Villas Road
32 Wild Heron Villas Road, Georgetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2577 sqft
Gated Community on Lagoon. Amazing brick townhome with an open concept floor plan. It offers both a formal dining and eat in areas.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
8 Weslyn Park Drive
8 Weslyn Park Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2034 sqft
Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Weslyn Park. Walk into the spacious foyer that boasts a beautiful archway which leads into the large living room.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Southside
11 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
109 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1538 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
112 Carlisle Way
112 Carlisle Way, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2151 sqft
112 Carlisle Way Rent - $1700 Beautiful 2-story 4BR, 2 1/2 Bath home. MBR, MBath & 1/2 Bath Downstairs. Three very large BRs and a full bath up. Very large bonus Loft upstairs with open view to living room. Wood foyer in entry.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
32 Weatherby Circle
32 Weatherby Circle, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2850 sqft
This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Richmond Hill, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Richmond Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

