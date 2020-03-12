Amenities
81 Jack Snipe Court Available 04/06/20 *Coming Soon* - 81 Jack Snipe Court - Great house in Piercefield Forest! All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a nice shady yard.
Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Pet%20Policy%20for%20website.docx.pdf
For rental requirements, rental process info, and other important notices, go to: http://www.disciplerealestate.com/pdf/Rental_requirements_process_important_notices.pdf
To send application or schedule a viewing:
https://disciplepm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=148672ca-3099-485d-8979-ea8c9a7000c5&source=Website
(RLNE3674741)