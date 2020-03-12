397 Waverly Ln.

Amenities

Charming Home on a Public Golf Course $2000/mo - This beautiful home is nestled in the heart of Richmond Hill along a Public Golf Course. This home features 4 beds and 3 baths with a fenced in yard and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features an open concept with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar and separate dining area. This home also features a private office. The large master bedroom is located on the 2nd floor and have a dream of a walk in closet! In addition, this home features a large loft area perfect for a second living space. This home will not last long on the market. Call to schedule a showing today! Available June 7, 2020



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4394125)