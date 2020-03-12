All apartments in Richmond Hill
397 Waverly Ln.
397 Waverly Ln.

397 Waverly Ln · No Longer Available
Location

397 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Home on a Public Golf Course $2000/mo - This beautiful home is nestled in the heart of Richmond Hill along a Public Golf Course. This home features 4 beds and 3 baths with a fenced in yard and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features an open concept with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar and separate dining area. This home also features a private office. The large master bedroom is located on the 2nd floor and have a dream of a walk in closet! In addition, this home features a large loft area perfect for a second living space. This home will not last long on the market. Call to schedule a showing today! Available June 7, 2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4394125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 Waverly Ln. have any available units?
397 Waverly Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond Hill, GA.
What amenities does 397 Waverly Ln. have?
Some of 397 Waverly Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 Waverly Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
397 Waverly Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 Waverly Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 Waverly Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 397 Waverly Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 397 Waverly Ln. does offer parking.
Does 397 Waverly Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 Waverly Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 Waverly Ln. have a pool?
No, 397 Waverly Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 397 Waverly Ln. have accessible units?
No, 397 Waverly Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 397 Waverly Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 397 Waverly Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 397 Waverly Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 397 Waverly Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
