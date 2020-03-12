All apartments in Richmond Hill
Find more places like 35 Coleman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond Hill, GA
/
35 Coleman Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

35 Coleman Court

35 Coleman Ct · (912) 380-3167 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

35 Coleman Ct, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35 Coleman Court · Avail. Jul 10

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
35 Coleman Court Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon!- 3BD, 2.5BTH Townhome! - *BRAND NEW* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is move-in ready! Open concept main living area with laminate wood flooring. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pretty white cabinetry, and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms are located on second level. Master bedroom features trey ceiling. Master bathroom features double sink vanity, granite counter tops, and walk-in closet! Secondary bedrooms are spacious and bright with great closet space. Concrete uncovered patio, perfect for grilling or relaxing. Conveniently located in The Commons-close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and recreation fields!

No Pets Please

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Coleman Court have any available units?
35 Coleman Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Coleman Court have?
Some of 35 Coleman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Coleman Court currently offering any rent specials?
35 Coleman Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Coleman Court pet-friendly?
No, 35 Coleman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 35 Coleman Court offer parking?
No, 35 Coleman Court does not offer parking.
Does 35 Coleman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Coleman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Coleman Court have a pool?
No, 35 Coleman Court does not have a pool.
Does 35 Coleman Court have accessible units?
No, 35 Coleman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Coleman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Coleman Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Coleman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Coleman Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 35 Coleman Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr
Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Similar Pages

Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Hill 3 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA
Dock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity