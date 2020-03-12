Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

35 Coleman Court Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon!- 3BD, 2.5BTH Townhome! - *BRAND NEW* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is move-in ready! Open concept main living area with laminate wood flooring. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, pretty white cabinetry, and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms are located on second level. Master bedroom features trey ceiling. Master bathroom features double sink vanity, granite counter tops, and walk-in closet! Secondary bedrooms are spacious and bright with great closet space. Concrete uncovered patio, perfect for grilling or relaxing. Conveniently located in The Commons-close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and recreation fields!



No Pets Please



(RLNE5491757)