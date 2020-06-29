Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

284 Waverly Lane Available 08/31/20 Coming Available - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features a spacious living with an open concept and bright space from natural lighting. Hardwood floors all through out the main area. Formal separate dining room. Living room and kitchen with center island featuring stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and separate eat-in kitchen. Spacious family and entertainment room with bar counter. Laundry room. Rooms upstairs are carpeted all through out. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and lots of closet space. A loft with an office space. A huge bonus room which can be used as another bedroom. Master bedroom with large master bath that features garden tub and walk-in shower. The exterior features a big front lawn with a side entry garage. A grand back patio with built-in sink countertop and grill station perfect for barbecue parties, and fenced backyard. Nearby schools include Dr. George Washington Carver Elementary School, Richmond Hill Middle School and Richmond Hill High School.



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kwnfDzceRpo



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5898565)