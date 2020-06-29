All apartments in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill, GA
284 Waverly Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

284 Waverly Lane

284 Waverly Ln · (912) 380-3167 ext. 0000
Location

284 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 284 Waverly Lane · Avail. Aug 31

$2,300

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3175 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
284 Waverly Lane Available 08/31/20 Coming Available - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features a spacious living with an open concept and bright space from natural lighting. Hardwood floors all through out the main area. Formal separate dining room. Living room and kitchen with center island featuring stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and separate eat-in kitchen. Spacious family and entertainment room with bar counter. Laundry room. Rooms upstairs are carpeted all through out. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and lots of closet space. A loft with an office space. A huge bonus room which can be used as another bedroom. Master bedroom with large master bath that features garden tub and walk-in shower. The exterior features a big front lawn with a side entry garage. A grand back patio with built-in sink countertop and grill station perfect for barbecue parties, and fenced backyard. Nearby schools include Dr. George Washington Carver Elementary School, Richmond Hill Middle School and Richmond Hill High School.

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kwnfDzceRpo

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5898565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Waverly Lane have any available units?
284 Waverly Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 284 Waverly Lane have?
Some of 284 Waverly Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Waverly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
284 Waverly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Waverly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 284 Waverly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 284 Waverly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 284 Waverly Lane offers parking.
Does 284 Waverly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Waverly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Waverly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 284 Waverly Lane has a pool.
Does 284 Waverly Lane have accessible units?
No, 284 Waverly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Waverly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Waverly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Waverly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Waverly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
