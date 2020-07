Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

264 Osprey Drive Available 09/09/20 Richmond Hill - 3 BR 2 BA - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with updated kitchen, and Master en suite. Master suite with walk in closet and new bathroom. Laminate wood floors in living room, tile flooring in kitchen and baths.Tile back splash in kitchen. Nice big yard with mature trees. Spray foam insulation for low electric bills. Living room is open to the kitchen/dining area and has new glass doors leading to bi-level wood deck with privacy fence.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2323128)