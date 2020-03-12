All apartments in Richmond Hill
Location

130 Williams Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 130 Williams Ave · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.

Three bedrooms on split plan, two full baths PLUS a LARGE BONUS ROOM.

Special features of this home are a family room with a wood burning fireplace, wood floors throughout the family room, dining area, halls, kitchen and breakfast area. Bathrooms feature tiled floors.

Kitchen equipped with all SS appliances, breakfast area and eat in area. Home also features separate formal dining room.

Open floor plan with sliding doors from family room to grilling patio in back yard.

Privacy fenced yard. 2 car garage. Situated on a cul-de-sac road.

Amenity packed neighborhood to include a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground and baseball field.

Right off of I95 for easy commute to Pooler, Savannah, Airport, Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus and much more.

Within in 33 minutes of Ft. Stewart and 28 minutes of Hunter Army Airfield.

(RLNE3224387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Williams Ave have any available units?
130 Williams Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Williams Ave have?
Some of 130 Williams Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Williams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
130 Williams Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Williams Ave pet-friendly?
No, 130 Williams Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 130 Williams Ave offer parking?
Yes, 130 Williams Ave does offer parking.
Does 130 Williams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Williams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Williams Ave have a pool?
Yes, 130 Williams Ave has a pool.
Does 130 Williams Ave have accessible units?
No, 130 Williams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Williams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Williams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Williams Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Williams Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
