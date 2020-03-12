130 Williams Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.



Three bedrooms on split plan, two full baths PLUS a LARGE BONUS ROOM.



Special features of this home are a family room with a wood burning fireplace, wood floors throughout the family room, dining area, halls, kitchen and breakfast area. Bathrooms feature tiled floors.



Kitchen equipped with all SS appliances, breakfast area and eat in area. Home also features separate formal dining room.



Open floor plan with sliding doors from family room to grilling patio in back yard.



Privacy fenced yard. 2 car garage. Situated on a cul-de-sac road.



Amenity packed neighborhood to include a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground and baseball field.



Right off of I95 for easy commute to Pooler, Savannah, Airport, Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus and much more.



Within in 33 minutes of Ft. Stewart and 28 minutes of Hunter Army Airfield.



(RLNE3224387)