6549 Wellington Chase Court

6549 Wellington Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

6549 Wellington Chase Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$250 off first month's rent promo!!

Beautiful two bedroom, two and half bathroom, two story townhouse located in Lithonia! Spacious floor plan, a warm fireplace for cozy evenings, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, nice back yard space, and washer and dryer included!

Kitchen Appliances include refrigerator, electric stove and oven, dishwasher, and microwave.

Renovated and Move-In Ready Two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs perfect roommate plan, half bath on main, Spacious Dining Room/Family room combo with a warm fireplace for those cozy evenings. kitchen, Private porch, Nice Backyard

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6549 Wellington Chase Court have any available units?
6549 Wellington Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6549 Wellington Chase Court have?
Some of 6549 Wellington Chase Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6549 Wellington Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
6549 Wellington Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6549 Wellington Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 6549 Wellington Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6549 Wellington Chase Court offer parking?
No, 6549 Wellington Chase Court does not offer parking.
Does 6549 Wellington Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6549 Wellington Chase Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6549 Wellington Chase Court have a pool?
No, 6549 Wellington Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 6549 Wellington Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 6549 Wellington Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6549 Wellington Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6549 Wellington Chase Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6549 Wellington Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6549 Wellington Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.

