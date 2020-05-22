All apartments in Redan
6527 Charter Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:18 PM

6527 Charter Way

6527 Charter Way · No Longer Available
Location

6527 Charter Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***

Move in ready end unit townhome situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and just over a mile from Redan Park, fields and rec center. Open layout, vaulted living room with fireplace, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and sliding doors out to private grilling deck. Both upstairs bedrooms feature private baths. Also convenient to Lithonia Community Park, pool and high school. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6527 Charter Way have any available units?
6527 Charter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6527 Charter Way have?
Some of 6527 Charter Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 Charter Way currently offering any rent specials?
6527 Charter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 Charter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6527 Charter Way is pet friendly.
Does 6527 Charter Way offer parking?
No, 6527 Charter Way does not offer parking.
Does 6527 Charter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 Charter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 Charter Way have a pool?
Yes, 6527 Charter Way has a pool.
Does 6527 Charter Way have accessible units?
No, 6527 Charter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 Charter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6527 Charter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6527 Charter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6527 Charter Way does not have units with air conditioning.

