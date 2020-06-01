6362 Kennonbriar Ct

Amenities
BRAND NEW, never lived in, desirable two-story townhome for rent. 3 bed, 2.5 bath w/1 car garage and driveway. Open concept floor plan, w/granite countertops thruout, stainless steel appliances included a refrigerator, washer and dryer on upper level. Lawn care maintained by HOA. Beautiful community offers a pavilion & playground near public trans, shopping, schools and close proximity to the interstate. Requirements: Background check for 18+, Credit check, Income 2.5x the rent ($3500+ mthly), Renter's Ins, No evictions, No pets, No smoking.