6362 Kennonbriar Ct

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

BRAND NEW, never lived in, desirable two-story townhome for rent. 3 bed, 2.5 bath w/1 car garage and driveway. Open concept floor plan, w/granite countertops thruout, stainless steel appliances included a refrigerator, washer and dryer on upper level. Lawn care maintained by HOA. Beautiful community offers a pavilion & playground near public trans, shopping, schools and close proximity to the interstate. Requirements: Background check for 18+, Credit check, Income 2.5x the rent ($3500+ mthly), Renter's Ins, No evictions, No pets, No smoking.