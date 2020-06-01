All apartments in Redan
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

6362 Kennonbriar Ct

6362 Kennonbriar Court · No Longer Available
Location

6362 Kennonbriar Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, never lived in, desirable two-story townhome for rent. 3 bed, 2.5 bath w/1 car garage and driveway. Open concept floor plan, w/granite countertops thruout, stainless steel appliances included a refrigerator, washer and dryer on upper level. Lawn care maintained by HOA. Beautiful community offers a pavilion & playground near public trans, shopping, schools and close proximity to the interstate. Requirements: Background check for 18+, Credit check, Income 2.5x the rent ($3500+ mthly), Renter's Ins, No evictions, No pets, No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6362 Kennonbriar Ct have any available units?
6362 Kennonbriar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6362 Kennonbriar Ct have?
Some of 6362 Kennonbriar Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6362 Kennonbriar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6362 Kennonbriar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6362 Kennonbriar Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6362 Kennonbriar Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6362 Kennonbriar Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6362 Kennonbriar Ct offers parking.
Does 6362 Kennonbriar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6362 Kennonbriar Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6362 Kennonbriar Ct have a pool?
No, 6362 Kennonbriar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6362 Kennonbriar Ct have accessible units?
No, 6362 Kennonbriar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6362 Kennonbriar Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6362 Kennonbriar Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6362 Kennonbriar Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6362 Kennonbriar Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

