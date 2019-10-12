All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6350 Laurel Post Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6350 Laurel Post Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 9:07 PM

6350 Laurel Post Drive

6350 Laurel Post Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6350 Laurel Post Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated home is receiving the last of the final details so the photos will be coming very soon, but don’t wait, you can still apply for your dream home today! You will love the updates that this home features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the home is in move in condition and lacks in nothing, other than for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This house located at 6350 Laurel Post Drive, in Lithonia, is a perfect place for you to call home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6350 Laurel Post Drive have any available units?
6350 Laurel Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6350 Laurel Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6350 Laurel Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6350 Laurel Post Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6350 Laurel Post Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6350 Laurel Post Drive offer parking?
No, 6350 Laurel Post Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6350 Laurel Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6350 Laurel Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6350 Laurel Post Drive have a pool?
No, 6350 Laurel Post Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6350 Laurel Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 6350 Laurel Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6350 Laurel Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6350 Laurel Post Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6350 Laurel Post Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6350 Laurel Post Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College