Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated home is receiving the last of the final details so the photos will be coming very soon, but don’t wait, you can still apply for your dream home today! You will love the updates that this home features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the home is in move in condition and lacks in nothing, other than for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This house located at 6350 Laurel Post Drive, in Lithonia, is a perfect place for you to call home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.