All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6336 Phillips Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6336 Phillips Pl
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

6336 Phillips Pl

6336 Phillips Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6336 Phillips Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with BIG back yard - 3 bed / 2.5 bath House - Spacious single family home for rent! 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths with a back yard and attached 2 car garage. Serious Inquiries ONLY Applications may be submitted online. Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com. **UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION** $40 Non-refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property. Approvals will be based on rental background. $250 Nonrefundable pet fee

(RLNE4978269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Phillips Pl have any available units?
6336 Phillips Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6336 Phillips Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Phillips Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Phillips Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6336 Phillips Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6336 Phillips Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6336 Phillips Pl offers parking.
Does 6336 Phillips Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 Phillips Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Phillips Pl have a pool?
No, 6336 Phillips Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Phillips Pl have accessible units?
No, 6336 Phillips Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Phillips Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 Phillips Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6336 Phillips Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6336 Phillips Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College