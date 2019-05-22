All apartments in Redan
6296 Noreen Way
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

6296 Noreen Way

6296 Noreen Way · No Longer Available
Location

6296 Noreen Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
There is something new and fresh on Phillips Road-Phillips Trace- Finally an affordable solution to your housing needs. Get all the luxury you want.without the hefty price tag. Open gourmet kitchens, spacious family rooms, formal dining rooms, huge owner suites with sitting rooms are just some of the amazing features found in our homes. Conveniently located close to I-20 and Stonecrest Mall, this private community is waiting for you to call it home. For more info please call Chelsea Graves at 404-242-4193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6296 Noreen Way have any available units?
6296 Noreen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6296 Noreen Way currently offering any rent specials?
6296 Noreen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6296 Noreen Way pet-friendly?
No, 6296 Noreen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6296 Noreen Way offer parking?
No, 6296 Noreen Way does not offer parking.
Does 6296 Noreen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6296 Noreen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6296 Noreen Way have a pool?
No, 6296 Noreen Way does not have a pool.
Does 6296 Noreen Way have accessible units?
No, 6296 Noreen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6296 Noreen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6296 Noreen Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6296 Noreen Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6296 Noreen Way does not have units with air conditioning.
