6296 Noreen Way

There is something new and fresh on Phillips Road-Phillips Trace- Finally an affordable solution to your housing needs. Get all the luxury you want.without the hefty price tag. Open gourmet kitchens, spacious family rooms, formal dining rooms, huge owner suites with sitting rooms are just some of the amazing features found in our homes. Conveniently located close to I-20 and Stonecrest Mall, this private community is waiting for you to call it home. For more info please call Chelsea Graves at 404-242-4193