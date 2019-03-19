All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6037 Old Wellborn Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6037 Old Wellborn Trce
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6037 Old Wellborn Trce

6037 Old Wellborn Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6037 Old Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

This freshly painted beauty has so much living space! Versatile bonus room with tile flooring and french doors leading outside. Sunny kitchen with tile backsplash, breakfast nook with bay window and door out to the deck, master with double vanity bath boasting garden tub, vaulted living room with decorative fireplace. Fabulous backyard with deck and patio.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1988

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1120
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 Old Wellborn Trce have any available units?
6037 Old Wellborn Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6037 Old Wellborn Trce currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Old Wellborn Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Old Wellborn Trce pet-friendly?
No, 6037 Old Wellborn Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6037 Old Wellborn Trce offer parking?
No, 6037 Old Wellborn Trce does not offer parking.
Does 6037 Old Wellborn Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Old Wellborn Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Old Wellborn Trce have a pool?
No, 6037 Old Wellborn Trce does not have a pool.
Does 6037 Old Wellborn Trce have accessible units?
No, 6037 Old Wellborn Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Old Wellborn Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 6037 Old Wellborn Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 Old Wellborn Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 6037 Old Wellborn Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College