6037 Old Wellborn Trce

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***



This freshly painted beauty has so much living space! Versatile bonus room with tile flooring and french doors leading outside. Sunny kitchen with tile backsplash, breakfast nook with bay window and door out to the deck, master with double vanity bath boasting garden tub, vaulted living room with decorative fireplace. Fabulous backyard with deck and patio.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1988



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1120

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.