Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5938 Bobbin Ct
Last updated May 6 2019 at 3:04 PM

5938 Bobbin Ct

5938 Bobbin Court · No Longer Available
Location

5938 Bobbin Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Cute 3 BR/2BA Framed Ranch with 1-Car Garage on large level lot. Neutral paint colors throughout. Separate Living Room, large Family Room with Fireplace for decorative use only. Sunny Kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and black appliances and Eat-In Area off Kitchen. Enjoy sitting in the sun on the Front Porch or Entertaining in the Large Level Backyard. Great home in great neighborhood. Will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1979

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1110
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5938 Bobbin Ct have any available units?
5938 Bobbin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5938 Bobbin Ct have?
Some of 5938 Bobbin Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5938 Bobbin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5938 Bobbin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5938 Bobbin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5938 Bobbin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5938 Bobbin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5938 Bobbin Ct offers parking.
Does 5938 Bobbin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5938 Bobbin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5938 Bobbin Ct have a pool?
No, 5938 Bobbin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5938 Bobbin Ct have accessible units?
No, 5938 Bobbin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5938 Bobbin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5938 Bobbin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5938 Bobbin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5938 Bobbin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
