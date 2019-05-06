5938 Bobbin Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 BR/2BA Framed Ranch with 1-Car Garage on large level lot. Neutral paint colors throughout. Separate Living Room, large Family Room with Fireplace for decorative use only. Sunny Kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and black appliances and Eat-In Area off Kitchen. Enjoy sitting in the sun on the Front Porch or Entertaining in the Large Level Backyard. Great home in great neighborhood. Will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1979



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1110

